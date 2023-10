News From Law.com

When Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Illston was starting out in her legal career, she said she didn't know anything about "Big Law or huge bucks." Instead, Illston got her start with "a tiny law firm on the Peninsula," and she recommended that others do the same at an event Thursday featuring women jurists of the Northern District of California, which was hosted by the Ninth Judicial Circuit Historical Society and Northern District Historical Society.

