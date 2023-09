News From Law.com

The Northern District of Georgia experienced a 3,000 case jump in terminations from last year, from 7,234 to 10,244 according to federal court data. However, Northern District Clerk of Court Kevin Weimer said the culprit is no longer the specter of COVID-19 case backlogs, but terminated member cases in two multidistrict litigations.

September 28, 2023, 8:45 PM

