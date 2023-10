News From Law.com International

Tales from women at the top are a telling sign on how far the legal industry has come in making strides towards gender diversity and supporting women in their career progression. It also shows those coming up the ranks what's possible. We should encourage more women, particularly in transactional practice areas, to speak out, share their stories and successes.

United Kingdom

October 27, 2023, 6:25 AM

