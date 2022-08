News From Law.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday continued its long-running practice of tapping the regional director of its San Francisco office from the enforcement division. Monique Winkler will head up the San Francisco regional office, where she will lead more than 140 attorneys, accountants, investigators, and securities compliance examiners in enforcement actions and compliance examinations in California and the Pacific Northwest.

August 18, 2022, 4:47 PM