Why Major African Arbitrations Are Still Rendered Abroad | L...

One might assume that as arbitration has been on the rise in Africa, along with the emergence of numerous institutes, fewer disputes would be sent abroad for resolution. However, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. Despite the existence of over 90 arbitral centres spread across African countries, major arbitration cases from the continent are still being rendered in foreign centres based in Paris, London and Singapore, findings have shown.

September 26, 2023, 5:31 AM

