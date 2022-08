News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court has granted a motion to disqualify Lowenstein Sandler from representing one of the executors of the estate of a pharmaceuticals executive. The appeals court overturned a ruling denying a motion by Angela Krivulka to disqualify Lowenstein Sandler from representing an attorney from the firm, Michael Lerner, as co-executor of the estate of Krivulka's late husband, Joseph.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 26, 2022, 2:49 PM