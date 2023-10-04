Why Lewis Rocas Doug Tumminello Treks to Ukraine to Offer Ma...

News From Law.com

This morning's Litigation Daily profiles Doug Tumminello, the litigation practice group leader at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, who has made three trips to Ukraine to deliver tactical medicine supplies and humanitarian aid to regions since the Russian invasion. "I think there are certain times when you just have to act and this, from our perspective, was one of those times," said Tumminello, who is based in Denver, and has plans for another trip early next year.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 04, 2023, 7:30 AM

