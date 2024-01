News From Law.com

Generative artificial intelligence is coming for jobs in a swath of creative fields, but, according to Yuri Eliezer of Atlanta-based boutique intellectual property firm Founders Legal, lawyers probably won't be on that list. However, lawyers are still playing a key role in shaping how AI is handled everywhere from state courts to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

AI & Automation

January 24, 2024, 4:00 PM

nature of claim: /