Why Jurors Shifted on Roundup Verdicts, and Whats Next for M...

In Roundup trials, Bayer's Monsanto was headed well into 2023 with nine defense verdicts in a row, but the momentum stopped with five plaintiffs' verdicts totaling more than $2 billion. Plaintiffs' lawyers who won some of those verdicts said they came up with a new template, and challenged one of Monsanto's key experts. Monsanto, which is appealing the verdicts, said plaintiffs' lawyers misrepresented the position of government regulators on glyphosate, Roundup's key ingredient.

December 21, 2023, 12:11 PM

