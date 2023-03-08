Why Isnt This Hearsay?: Pa. Justices Wary of Opening Product...

News From Law.com

During oral arguments before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in a consequential products liability case, defense counsel struggled to get the justices on his side. Reed Smith's James Beck faced heavy questioning over his argument that jurors should be permitted to consider defendants' evidence of industry standards in products liability trials. The case poised to bring clarity to an issue left open by the high court's influential 2014 ruling in Tincher v. Omega Flex.

Pennsylvania

March 08, 2023, 3:05 PM