Atlanta medical malpractice attorney Darren Summerville recently brought the Georgia Court of Appeals a question on behalf of the estate of a plaintiff-appellant who died from malaria after returning to Atlanta from a trip to Africa. Now, it's up to the Court of Appeals to determine the qualifications of an expert witness testifying on causation when treating a disease that is uncommon in the United States.

Health Care

April 14, 2023, 4:48 PM

