Why International Partner Promotions Are Increasingly Import...

In the ranks of fortunate lawyers to be promoted to partners this year, an increasing number are coming from the international offices of U.S.-headquartered firms. The trend seems to be a renewed recognition of both the talent and business opportunities these firms have in markets around the world. Both Covington & Burling and Goodwin Procter made a record number of partner promotions in the U.K. this year, with Covington promoting four and Goodwin promoting seven in London.

December 01, 2022, 2:50 PM