Elements of Delaware law that affect large swaths of corporate litigation are in flux: Delaware's application of entire fairness is evolving, as is how it defines conflict and control in transactions. The Court of Chancery has reviewed and invalidated advance notice bylaws, and lawyers have asked for guidance on just how much say shareholders get in converting out of Delaware.

March 27, 2024, 4:47 PM

