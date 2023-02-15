Why Bayers New Roundup Appeal Is Different: Monsanto Is a Ve...

Breaking News From Law.com

In its latest Roundup appeal, Bayer used an unconventional approach, triggering the ire of its opposing lawyers. Bayer's Feb. 8 petition before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit comes in a case in Pennsylvania but, in an unusual twist, challenges a federal preemption ruling from U.S. District Judge Chhabria in the Roundup MDL in California. On Wednesday, plaintiffs lawyers told Chhabria that Bayer's petition was an "orchestrated" appeal, but the judge refused to get involved.

Agriculture

February 15, 2023, 7:01 PM