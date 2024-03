News From Law.com

Attorneys David Rosen and Amity Arscott secured a $12.5 million settlement in a class action on behalf of low-income renters whose apartments were allegedly filled with infestations of toxic mold. The defendants—the Related Companies Inc.; Branford Manor Preservation Limited Partnership; Branford Manor Preservation GP LLC; Related Affordable LLC; and Related Management Company—promised to update the 442-unit complex, Branford Manor, the complaint said.

Real Estate

March 19, 2024, 4:21 PM

