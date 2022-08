News From Law.com

Life sciences transactions and M&A are big business at Washington-headquartered Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, and it is set to get even bigger with the arrival of another partner. Niket Rele has joined from Reed Smith, where he was head of the firm's India practice group and a member of its global corporate group. Rele comes as part of a recent concerted effort to expand the firm's corporate and finance offering.

August 17, 2022, 5:00 AM