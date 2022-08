News From Law.com

Mass tort and class action litigation firm Seeger Weiss has been siphoning off talent from Am Law 100 firm litigation practices since its 1999 founding by attorneys seeking an escape from the "bureaucratic impediments" that Big Law posed to their careers. And this strategy has continued into this year with the addition of a junior partner from Fox Rothschild and an up-and-coming associate formerly of Milbank.

August 24, 2022, 12:04 PM