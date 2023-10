News From Law.com

Jenna Ellis became the third lawyer in six days to take a plea deal in the case involving what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has called a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election, led by former president Donald Trump. The fact that lawyers are among the first to plead guilty in the case has caught the attention of legal scholars, including some who say it may not be a coincidence.

Legal Services

October 25, 2023, 3:58 PM

nature of claim: /