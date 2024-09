News From Law.com

A Philadelphia judge declined to grant a new trial in a $5.4 million case about a worker who was crushed by a pallet of exercise weights. But it wasn't the defendant that was asking for a do-over. In fact, the defendant in Kobeissi v. Shipwire argued in support of upholding the multimillion-dollar verdict. The plaintiffs, on the other hand, sought to challenge the result.

Pennsylvania

September 18, 2024, 5:49 PM