Why a Company Called ClaimClam Is Creating Controversy in th...

A company called ClaimClaim is creating controversy in the class action bar by using artificial intelligence to identify class members and help them make settlement claims. ClaimClam has appeared at hearings during the past month in both the $725 million settlement over Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal and the $255 million agreement with Juul. Plaintiffs' lawyers are concerned that the claims aren't on behalf of real class members, or made without their knowledge, but ClaimClaim insists its helping boost claims rates.

AI & Automation

September 11, 2023, 5:19 PM

