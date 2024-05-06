Whose Signature Is That? Jurors See Checks at Heart of Trump...

News From Law.com

Jurors seated in Donald Trump's criminal trial began viewing the checks prosecutors allege the former president cut to Michael Cohen as part of a scheme to suppress negative information about the then-candidate during the 2016 presidential election cycle. The checks constitute the 34 felony counts of falsifying business records for which Trump was indicted and is standing trial. Trump, who is again campaigning for the presidency, has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors claim the checks were used to reimburse Trump's onetime personal attorney for a $130,000 payment Cohen made to bury allegations of an affair just days before the Nov. 2016 presidential election.

New York

May 06, 2024, 6:01 PM

nature of claim: /