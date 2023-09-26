Whos to Blame? Lawyer Sues His Bank Over Funds Wired to Wron...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey legislator and law firm founder is bringing a suit against two banks after a $36,589 wire transfer got misdirected. State Sen. Jon Bramnick's campaign fund sued JP Morgan Chase Bank and Valley National Bancorp, claiming they refused to return the funds after they were sent to the wrong party. The suit, in Union County Superior Court, brings claims for breach of fiduciary duty, negligent misrepresentation and erroneous transfer under the Uniform Commercial Code against Valley. It also includes a count for negligence against both Valley and Chase.

Banking & Financial Services

September 26, 2023, 1:05 PM

