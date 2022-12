News From Law.com

Clarkesville attorney William R. Oliver of Oliver and Weidner will soon trade his title as lawyer for that of judge. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has handpicked the part-time Habersham County solicitor general to fill a newly created seat on the Mountain Judicial Circuit bench. Legislation passed during the 2022 session of the Georgia General Assembly created the new circuit judgeship, which will serve constituents in Habersham, Rabun and Stevens counties.

Georgia

December 14, 2022, 1:32 PM