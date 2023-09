News From Law.com

Over the past several weeks the Seventeenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has interviewed 18 applicants to fill two vacancies resulting from the resignations of Circuit Judges Dale Cohen and Elizabeth Scherer. Following deliberations, the commission has nominated a list of 12 candidates for Gov. Ron DeSantis' consideration for appointment to the Broward Circuit Court.

Government

September 01, 2023, 1:12 PM

nature of claim: /