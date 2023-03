News From Law.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is now considering two finalists to fill a vacancy on the DeKalb County Superior Court bench created by the retirement of Judge Mark Anthony Scott in February. The shortlist of candidates from the Judicial Nominating Commission for the State of Georgia consists of fellow DeKalb County Juvenile Court Chief Judge Vincent C. Crawford and Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield partner Brian Lake.

Georgia

March 17, 2023, 11:55 AM

nature of claim: /