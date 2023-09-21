Who Will Be Georgias Next Judge? 3 Candidates, 1 Seat in Mac...

News From Law.com

An administrative judge and two trial attorneys are in the running to become the next Superior Court judge to join the Macon Judicial Circuit that services Bibb, Crawford and Peach counties. The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has released its shortlist of candidates from which Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to fill a vacancy created by the July resignation of Chief Judge Howard Z. Simms. The shortlisted candidates include Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation administrative law Judge Sharon H. Reeves and Macon attorneys Kevin B. Hicks and Kenneth R. Smith.

