Who Will Be Georgias Newest Judges? These Judicial Races Are...

Seven judicial races are set to be decided by special elections on Nov. 8, 2022. Five of them are contested probate or magistrate court races in Appling, Douglas, Polk, Rabun and Talbot counties. The two remaining judicial elections involve unopposed campaigns by incumbent judges of the Jones County Probate and Richmond County Civil and Magistrate courts. In the weeks leading to the Nov. 8 general election, the Daily Report will publish articles highlighting the judicial candidates and their campaigns.

Georgia

September 14, 2022, 6:50 PM