Who Will Be Fulton Countys Next Superior Court Judge? Meet t...

A municipal court judge, an attorney and a state ethics director are in the running to become the next superior court judge to join the Atlanta Judicial Circuit that services Fulton County. The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia released its shortlist of candidates from which Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of retired Fulton County Superior Court Judge Henry M. Newkirk. The shortlisted candidates include Atlanta Municipal Court Judge JaDawnya C. Baker, attorney Alice E. Benton of Benton Law and State Ethics Commission Executive Director David H. Emadi.

Georgia

October 19, 2023, 10:54 AM

