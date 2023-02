News From Law.com

Hirings with the "chief legal officer" title surged 72% from 2019 through 2022, according to a LinkedIn study of more than 500,000 hirings. But it climbed just 3% in 2022, the final year of that three-year span—a sign that the corporate trend of upgrading the top legal title from general counsel to CLO is slowing, the study found.

Legal Services

February 07, 2023, 8:36 AM