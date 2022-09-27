Who Should Continue as Florida Judge? Lawyers Speak Out Ahea...

News From Law.com

Five Florida Supreme Court justices and 28 appellate court judges are set to face voters, who will determine on the Nov. 8 general election—on the merit retention portion of the ballot—whether these jurists should continue to don the black robe. Until then, the Florida Bar asked its members for their thoughts in a confidential poll. Their recommendations for retention ranged from 86%, which included Fourth District Court of Appeal Judge Robert M. Gross, to 59% for state Supreme Court Justice Jamie Grosshans.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 27, 2022, 2:52 PM