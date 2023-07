News From Law.com

Atlanta residents who were born at Grady Memorial Hospital often say "I'm a Grady Baby" as a point of pride, especially in a city where so many individuals are transplants from other cities in Georgia and elsewhere. There is even a book, titled "I'm a Grady Baby" and written by Shelia P. Moses, about people born there, and a "Grady Baby" rap song by Shawdy Raw. But who owns the rights to the "Grady Baby" trademark/name?

Georgia

July 06, 2023, 12:30 PM

