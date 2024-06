News From Law.com

For some, news of a lawsuit seeking to keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent campaign for president off the New Jersey ballot elicited one question: who is Scott Salmon? Salmon, an election lawyer and partner at Jardim Meisner Salmon Sprague & Susser in Florham Park, is both plaintiff and plaintiff's counsel in the suit against Kennedy.

June 27, 2024, 4:54 PM