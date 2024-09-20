Who Is Judge Kevin Mullins? Jurist Killed in Court | Law.com...

News From Law.com

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines is behind bars for the murder of Judge Kevin Mullins following a fatal shooting at a courthouse in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Stines allegedly shot Mullins multiple times before surrendering to authorities without resistance. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. According to Kentucky State Police, the incident occurred after an argument between the two men, but as of late Friday, authorities had not announced a motive.

Kentucky

September 20, 2024, 5:57 PM