Who Is Clint Rucker? Former Top Prosecutor Is Defending an E...

News From Law.com

After nearly 30 years of service, he's become well known as one of Fulton County's top prosecutors. In the two years since Clint Rucker retired, the former chief assistant district attorney has kept busy by becoming a City of South Fulton Magistrate Court judge and joining the defense firm of Garland, Samuel & Loeb in Georgia. Now new developments in his latest case may further thrust him into the spotlight as he defends newly suspended Douglas County Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones against her indictment on felony charges of bid-rigging.

Georgia

April 06, 2023, 2:10 PM

nature of claim: /