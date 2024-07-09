Who Got the Work: Sheppard Mullin Team Steps In to Defend Vi...

News From Law.com

Sheppard Mullin partners Harper S. Batts, Jeffrey Liang and Chris Ponder on July 3 entered appearances for Visionox Technology and Visionox America in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. A complaint filed on May 7 by Fish & Richardson on behalf of Semiconductor Energy Laboratory in the California Northern District Court alleged that Visionox and co-defendant Nothing Technology have made, sold and marketed smartphones with displays that infringe on three U.S. patents.

Technology

July 09, 2024, 7:21 PM