Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is set to defend Snowflake in a pending data breach class action against the cloud data platform and its co-defendants, Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner Stephen A. Broome entered an appearance for Snowflake on Sept. 18 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

Technology

September 26, 2024, 9:34 AM