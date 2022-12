News From Law.com

Anthony J. Rash and Jeffrey Hantz of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote have stepped in as defense counsel to Passavant Memorial Homes in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA; Kim M. Schmid and Sheryl A. Bjork of Bowman and Brooke have entered appearances for orthopedic implant device manufacturer Exactech Inc. and Exactech US Inc. in a pending products liability lawsuit.

