An attorney for plaintiffs in this year's overturn of affirmative action programs in college admissions is now helping a group of New York Republicans who asked a state court to declare the Empire State's recent vote-by-mail law unconstitutional. An Albany Supreme Court justice has admitted James F. Hasson, an associate with Consovoy McCarthy, to help represent Republican petitioners.

New York

October 11, 2023, 1:34 PM

