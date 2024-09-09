Who Got the Work: Latham and MoFo Enter Appearances for Open...

News From Law.com

Attorneys from Latham & Watkins and Morrison & Foerster entered appearances for OpenAI n a pending class action, which alleges the company scraped YouTube videos for content to train its AI models without their creators' consent. The original complaint is one of three class actions—one against OpenAI, one against Google's parent company, Alphabet, and one against AI computing company Nvidia—filed last month by Bursor & Fisher in the Northern District of California alleging unjust enrichment.

AI & Automation

September 09, 2024, 7:11 PM