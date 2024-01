News From Law.com

Gibbons director of business and commercial litigation Samuel I. Portnoy has entered an appearance for Verizon's top officers in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 17 in New Jersey District Court by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Janis Turner, is part of a string of cases accusing the company of failing to mitigate environmental and health hazards posed by miles of toxic lead cables.

January 26, 2024, 3:42 PM

