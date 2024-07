News From Law.com

Attorneys from Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann and Perkins Coie have entered appearances for MPL Brands NV in a pending trademark and trade dress infringement case transferred on July 2 to the U.S. District Court of Northern California. The complaint was filed by Haynes and Boone on behalf of BuzzBallz and contends defendant's Big Sipz cocktails violated BuzzBallz's logo and packaging designs.

July 11, 2024, 10:28 AM