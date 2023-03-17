Who Could be Browards Next 2 Judges? JNC Sends List of Final...

News From Law.com

And then there were 10. The Seventeenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has narrowed a list of 16 applicants to 10 in order to fill the vacancies created by the passing and retirement of Broward Circuit Judges Linda Alley and Charles M. Greene, respectively. However, Thomas D. Oates, the chair of the Broward JNC and partner at Oates & Oates, expressed disappointment with the limited number of applicants, as well as multiple repeat applicants, for the two Florida circuit court seats.

Florida

March 17, 2023, 2:10 PM

