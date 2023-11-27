Who Can Defend Voting Rights? An Appeals Court Ruling Sharpl...

News From Law.com

A federal appeals court in Arkansas ruled on Nov. 20 that only the federal government–not private citizens or civil rights groups – could sue to enforce the 1965 Voting Rights Act. This decision will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court–but if it stands, it could gut individual persons' and civil rights groups' legal right to fight racial discrimination in voting. The Conversation spoke with Anthony Michael Kreis, a scholar of constitutional law, democracy and civil rights.

November 27, 2023, 12:07 PM

