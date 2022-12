Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Boehl Stopher & Graves on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Alex R. White PLLC on behalf of Jackie J. Whittley, who claims that she was severely burned while using a Guang Zhou heated blanket. The case is 4:22-cv-00167, Whittley v. Amazon.com Services, LLC et al.

