New Suit - Contract

Whittington Motor Sports, a car-brokering company owned by Million Dollar Wheels host RD Whittington, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Curated Investments and TopGear Auto on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Akerman, accuses the defendants of reneging on the sale of a 2003 Ferrari Enzo for $2.6 million and instead selling the car to another purchaser without refunding Whittington's $160,000 deposit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22974, Whittington Motor Sports Inc. v. Curated Investments LLC et al.

Automotive

September 16, 2022, 6:35 PM