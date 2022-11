News From Law.com

Kyra Harris Bolden will become the first Black woman to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday, choosing a young lawyer who lost a close election just two weeks ago.Bolden will take the seat of Justice Bridget McCormack, who announced in September that she was resigning by the end of 2022 with six years left in her term.

Michigan

November 23, 2022, 10:49 AM