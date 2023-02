Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against DVA Healthcare Renal and a facility administrator to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a former employee at the defendant's dialysis clinic. The case is 5:23-cv-00084, Whitley v. DVA Healthcare Renal Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 17, 2023, 6:18 PM