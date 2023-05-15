New Suit - Contract

Whiting Oil and Gas sued Vickery Como LLC on Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court over the disputed terms of a joint operating agreement for oil and gas exploration. According to the complaint, the agreement contains a 'preferential right to purchase' provision governing sales of interests to non-parties; Whiting, which agreed to sell its interest to non-parties STS Petroleum and JP Oil, seeks a declaration that Vickery failed to exercise its 'pref right' because it did not agree to buy Whiting's interest on the same terms as STS and JP. The suit was filed by Butler Snow. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00306, Whiting Oil and Gas Corp. v. Vickery Como LLC.

Energy

May 15, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Whiting Oil and Gas Corporation

Plaintiffs

Butler Snow

defendants

Vickery Como, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract