Who Got The Work

Adam W. Childers and Katie Campbell of Crowe & Dunlevy have stepped in to defend Pruett's Food Inc., doing business as Uptown Grocery Co., and Graham Pruett in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed July 19 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Leonard & Associates on behalf of a city deli director who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking a day off to move. The suit also pursues race discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton, is 5:23-cv-00624, Whitfield v. Pruett's Food Inc et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 04, 2023, 7:50 AM

