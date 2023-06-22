New Suit - Contract

WHITEvoid GmbH, a German design and art studio, sued TRANSFIX Productions for breach of contract on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dentons, accuses the defendant of failing to make payments for the right to lease and exhibit the plaintiff's Kinetic Lights System LED Space Frame art installation at Resorts World Las Vegas. The suit further contends that the defendant damaged the installation by failing to install a roof cover. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05288, WHITEvoid GmbH v. TRANSFIX Productions LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 22, 2023, 8:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Whitevoid Gmbh

Plaintiffs

Dentons

defendants

Transfix Productions, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract